Latest
A Floating Restaurant Was Saved From Sinking In Dubai Creek
Dubai Police Saved A Sinking ‘Floating Restaurant’ In Dubai Creek
A sinking ‘floating restaurant,’ now there’s a sentence we thought we’d never hear. On Friday afternoon, Dubai Police announced the team’s rescue of a floating restaurant from further sinking in Dubai Creek.
In the Facebook announcement made by the entity, Colonel Dr. Hassan Suhail Al-Suwaidi, Director of the Ports Police Station at Dubai Police, said that a floating restaurant’s owner called the Command and Control Room at Dubai Police for help and a joint team from the Dubai Police’s Maritime Rescue Department and Civil Defense’s Marine Fire and Rescue Department immediately came through.
Rescue boats rushed to the scene where the floating restaurant was docked
“The Dubai Police’s divers went under the vessel and attached the hoist rope of the crane to lift it while ensuring that the floating restaurant was balanced.
The Civil Defense’s team emptied the water of the vessel to reduce the weight and facilitate the salvage operation,” Lt. Col. Al Naqbi explained.
The restaurant was lifted safely and in record time, thanks to the efforts of both entities
The Director of the Ports Police Station urges boat owners to ensure the safety of their vessels by double-checking the equipment, electronic devices, and the whole body of the vessel regularly.
Listen to The Lovin Daily: The UAE Will Experience The Hottest Summer To Date