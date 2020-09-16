The Big List Of 13 Amazing Food And Drinks Deals In Dubai Right Now!

A festival of food awaits! Dubai is a cultural melting pot of nationalities and within that you’ll find a diverse mix of cuisine. Many of us will choose not to travel abroad in the coming months, and so, we can truly embrace the INCREDIBLE dining scene this city has to offer and what better way to do it than with a food FESTIVAL that offers deals including 50% off your food bill, two-for-one on brunches and AED29 drinks deals?! These foodie deals will take you on a culinary journey across the city And the best bit? You don’t need a dining app to make the most of it! Simply find and book your amazing dining meals here now! From sizzling grills and craft burgers, to shucking oysters and Persian nights, the festival includes iconic restaurants such as The Fish Market at Radisson Blu, Dubai Deira Creek, Certo at Radisson Blu, Hotel Dubai Media City, OUIBar + Terrace at Radisson RED Dubai Silicon Oasis, Fire Lake Grill House & Cocktail Bar at the Radisson Blu, Dubai Waterfront and many more.

It’s two for one on BRUNCHES across the city That’s right! Don’t you even dare pay the full whack for brunch when you can get a two-for-one on brunch! Bookmark this page! FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar – Backyard Brunch If you love seafood and BBQs, this will be right up your street. As the weather cools, this is the perfect chill brunch where you can tuck into a family-style seafood platter on arrival while the grill heats up to serve you the best barbeque around! Kick-back and relax after a long week, while kids have fun in the play area! Every Friday from 12.30pm to 4pm. Prices from AED 299 per person inclusive of soft beverages A kids All-You-Can-Eat Diner brunch, Radisson RED Hotel Dubai Silicon Oasis A brunch for kids featuring all of their (and your) favourites! Head to OUIBar + Terrace for an all-American feast of burgers, shakes, fries and tunes from the 50s! Every Friday from 1pm to 4pm, call 0097145714343 to book. Prices AED99 food and soft drinks, AED199 unlimited drinks, 1 child brunches FREE with every paying adult The SuperBrunch – Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek This one is for ALL ages, it’s super hero-themed, (costumes welcome!) featuring 8 restaurants, 200 dishes, one huge kids play area and roaming superheroes… what’s not to love?! Prices from AED 199 per person inclusive of soft beverages Book your two-for-one brunch now

Lunch or dinner, you can get two-for-one on dinner menus across the city! Certo at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City This Italian in Dubai Media City needs ZERO introduction. The menu is heaped with everything that makes Italian cooking great; think high-quality olive oil, mozzarella, and authentic Italian tomato sauce. Enjoy two-for-one deals on dinner main courses daily, reservations are recommended.

Live Inn at Park Inn by Radisson Dubai Motor City International dishes and traditional dishes combine to make this something menu super special, perfect for breakfast, lunch or dinner catch ups with your besties! Enjoy two-for-one on all main courses RED Roof at Radisson RED Dubai Silicon Oasis If you love rooftop pools, you need to check this out. The funky bar features everything from healthy eats, (Poke bowl, anyone?!) to comfort food, and it’s a brill hidden gem for a day in the sun. Two for one deals are available every day of the week. Book your two-for-one lunch/dinner deal now

The one you’ve been waiting for, get 50% off your ENTIRE bill! Shabestan at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek Shabestan is a FAB introduction into Persian food, featuring Iranian dishes, panoramic views and live traditional Persian music! One for you foodie bucketlist, you’ll love the Dubai Creek vista views, and DELISH meats. Book now and get a 50% discount on their tasting menu The Pub at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek A famous British pub, this is made for hops, pub grub and live sports! Mark this down for the next match. Three deals here…. Book now and get 50% discount on the food menu Book now and get 25% discount on your total bill. Pay AED149, get four selected hops and a choice of bites or pizza. Book your 50% off deals now Fish Market at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek The spot LOOKS like an Instagrammer’s dream and it’s got legendary seafood to match. Seriously, seafood lovers… this place is amazing! It features a huge seafood display, the option to shuck oysters, delish desserts and plenty of vino. Get 50% off the tasting menu

Heaps more special deals happening across the city

AED 29 drinks! Three words: Sport And Pints. Football, rugby, cricket… Gang’s all here! Where? Icon Bar & Lounge at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City The deal? Drinks for AED29 all day every day.

25% off your bill at OUIBar + Terrace at Radisson RED Dubai Silicon Oasis The terrace here is FAB, but while we wait for the temp to decrease just a little bit more, the chic indoor dining space will do just fine! Book now and get 25% discount on your total bill La Vita Bella, Ladies Night, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City Ciao Bellas! Come to Certo Italian Restaurant & Bar every Monday and enjoy cocktails, vino and unlimited pizza. Ladies get 3 complimentary Italian beverages & unlimited pizza for AED89… How good is that?! Gents get 1 Italian beverage & unlimited pizza for AED 89. Sunset Sessions, Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Waterfront A great spot for after work drinkies, while catching the magical sunset over Downtown Dubai; you’ll tuck into small plates from FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar’s thoughtfully crafted menu. Savor fiery favorites priced between AED 25 to AED 50 per dish, with thirst-quenching drinks for just AED35! Save AED50 on Friday Roast Lunch, Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Canal View Pay only AED 129 per person for two hours of unlimited hops & grapes plus a 3-course Friday Roast Lunch at BAI Bar & Terrace, whilst listening to the beats of their resident DJ. Book your favourite foodie deals here