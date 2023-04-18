Dubai Announced Free Parking For Eid Al Fitr Holiday 2023

We all love a good holiday, especially when it comes with FREE parking! The Holy Month of Ramadan is coming to a close and Eid Al Fitr is right around the corner.

Parking will be free for Eid holiday from Thursday, April 20 until shawwal 3 (date tbd)

Eid Al Fitr will fall on either Friday, April 21 or Saturday, April 22. The UAE’s Moon-sighting committee will sight the crescent Moon on Thursday, April 20 to confirm when Eid al Fitr will begin.

Stay tuned to find out the exact dates when parking will be free!

Metro, tram and bus timings will also be slightly changed during Eid holiday

Metro and Tram

Red and Green Line stations will operate from Thursday to Saturday from 5am to 1am and on Sunday from 8am to 1am.

Dubai Tram will operate from Thursday to Saturday from 6am to 1am and on Sunday from 9am to 1am.

Public Buses

The timings of public bus stations across Dubai will be from 6am to 1am. The timings of the metro feeder bus stations will be synchronised with the timing of the first and last metro journeys.

