A Gang Was Busted By Dubai Police For Home Robberies And Break-Ins

A gang of 4 men were breaking into and robbing homes across Dubai. They also targeted bank customers and reportedly stole cash, jewellery and watches worth over AED2 million.

Dubai Police busted a gang of 4 individuals that carried out multiple burglaries in villas across the emirate

The successful operation, known as “Microscope,” was meticulously planned and executed, culminating in the arrest of the suspects.

The gang would burglarise villas while the homeowners would go on vacation abroad and stop valuables such as jewellery, watches and cash

H.E Major General Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation (CID), confirmed that the arrests were made following tip-offs received by the Command and Control Centre.

Investigations revealed that the suspects entered the country with the explicit intent to commit thefts and left before the villa owners reported the burglaries. According to Al Jallaf, the gang switched their focus to targeting bank clients carrying large sums of money when they were unsuccessful in breaking into any residential villa. They managed to steal over AED60,000 by puncturing the victim’s car tire and snatching the money from inside the vehicle. However, the suspects were unaware that they were under police surveillance, which led to their arrest while caught red-handed, and the stolen cash was recovered.

The success of Operation Microscope highlights the effectiveness of the Dubai Police in combating organized crime. It also serves as a warning to potential criminals that they will not be able to evade the long arm of the law, even if they operate across international borders.

