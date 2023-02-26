Supermodel Gigi Hadid Just Shared A Pic Of Dubai’s Aesthetic Starbucks To Her 70 Million Followers

Even supermodels cant resist Dubai’s charm! The proof is in the gram.

Gigi Hadid took to her Instagram this morning and shared a picture of the aesthetic Starbucks in Al Seef

All OG Dubai folks know that Al Seef is actually filled with such beautiful architecture that blends the modern with culture and heritage! The aesthetic Starbucks is (quite literally) just the beginning of the street.

If you were wondering where it is, this is the exact location!

The picture of the cafe has been going viral for some time now, and was initially snapped by photographer Nick Pahati @nickastig

Gigi shared the photo on her stories from the Instagram page @dreamyresorts

It truly is a stunning sight to see, and even better to go grab a cuppa from! Here’s hoping we see Gigi herself there…soon!

