Watch This Hour Long Tour Of Dubai’s Godfather Themed Hotel Suite

Dubai has a Godfather themed hotel suite and it’s as EXTRA as you would hope.

Vlogger Dale Philip is about to take you on a journey of this luxurious suite, his room was located on the 19th floor of The Paramount Hotel, a Hollywood themed hotel in Business Bay.

Quite possibly one of the most unique themed hotels in the city, from the moment you enter the hotel, you’ll notice movie-set type decor like director’s chairs, cinema lighting and nostalgic never before seen behind-the-scenes photography from Paramount movies, (a MUST for movie buffs!) that’ll take you all the way back to the beginning of cinema.

The vlog itself has already racked up over 20k views in just 24 hours; mainly ‘cus people want to see the suite modelled on somewhere Don Corleone, aka The Godfather, (a fictional character in Mario Puzo’s 1969 novel The Godfather and a film series of the same name) might have lived.

So basically, a Tinsel Town themed hotel featuring a room for The Don!

Despite the hotel being basically brand new, the suites still gives off seriously old school Hollywood glam vibes