Gold Plated Razors And Champagne Vending Machines: Here’s All The Bling At Beyonce’s Concert Venue
Dubai is going all out to make this a night for a queen!
Looking at all the arrangements it makes SO much sense why this is the ideal place for Queen Bey to begin her tour after 5 long (and painful for us) years.
The hotel has arranged quite a few fancy treats around for the special guests who have been invited
Hint: it’s too good to be true.
Hotel essentials…but make it gold
In Dubai, all that glitters is most certainly gold. The new hotel has gold-plated toothbrushes and razors!
video via @thedivadee
A champagne vending machine that serves Moët & Chandon
Now that’s class!
via @mahagaber
Guests also get free customised goodies
Sigh, the dream.
via @mahagaber