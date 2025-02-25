Grab Your Tickets Now To Dubai’s First Bare-Knuckle Fight Featuring Legendary Connor McGregor And David Feldman Founder Of BKFC

The World League of Fighters is bringing history to the UAE with the first-ever Bare-Knuckle Fight in Dubai

Fight fans, get ready because it’s about to get REAL. This isn’t your average fight night, this is raw, unfiltered combat at its finest, with no gloves and no limits. The BKFC Dubai event, happening on April 4th & 5th, 2025, promises elite matchups, intense energy and an experience like no other.

The one and only Conor McGregor is making an appearance, alongside BKFC President David Feldman, so you already know the crowd’s about to be major at Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Stadium!

This isn’t just about fighting, it’s about making history. BKFC Dubai brings together the best bare-knuckle fighters from around the world, battling it out in the ring with nothing but pure skill, strategy, and heart. It’s the kind of intensity you can’t find in traditional boxing or MMA.

But the star power doesn’t stop at the fighters. Conor McGregor, the face of modern combat sports, has already shown his support infront of his 47 million followers on instagram, hyping up the event. BKFC’s official page is also buzzing about the Dubai showdown.

VIP vibes & unforgettable moments

Want to take it up a notch? The exclusive VIP experience gives you the chance to meet legends, network with fighters & enjoy premium fight-night access. Imagine rubbing shoulders with icons while watching the action up close.

The Important Bits

What: BKFC Dubai, powered by World League of Fighters

When: April 4th and 5th, 2025

Where: Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Stadium

Price: Tickets start from AED 399

Tickets: Get yours here!

