Hackers Tried To Target Spinneys In Dubai

Spinneys had to delay opening due to hackers!

Today, Spinneys was attacked by hackers, who managed to get into a part of their network. It affected the operations of the store resulting in a late opening all around Dubai.

Don’t worry!

The general manger of Spinneys, Tom Harvey stated:

The issue has been dealt with swiftly.

He further stated that none of the customer data was breached. Those type of data is securely kept in a separate systems.

Dubai was sad and confused.

Is it just me or is the @Spinneys_UAE app not working? No products are showing up at all. Was going to be my first order with them too. — Steve 🇬🇧🇪🇺🇦🇪 🇺🇦🏊🏼‍♂️ (@Stevieb0y) July 16, 2022

They made an apology to their customers