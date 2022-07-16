Dubai
Hackers Tried To Target Spinneys In Dubai
Spinneys had to delay opening due to hackers!
Today, Spinneys was attacked by hackers, who managed to get into a part of their network. It affected the operations of the store resulting in a late opening all around Dubai.
Don’t worry!
The general manger of Spinneys, Tom Harvey stated:
The issue has been dealt with swiftly.
He further stated that none of the customer data was breached. Those type of data is securely kept in a separate systems.
Dubai was sad and confused.
I hate this 😭 @Spinneys_UAE pic.twitter.com/EH43uUyn80
— AmaL (@the_aml_) July 16, 2022
Is it just me or is the @Spinneys_UAE app not working? No products are showing up at all. Was going to be my first order with them too.
— Steve 🇬🇧🇪🇺🇦🇪 🇺🇦🏊🏼♂️ (@Stevieb0y) July 16, 2022
They made an apology to their customers
We are very grateful to our customers for their patience and apologise if anyone was inconvenienced while shopping in our stores at the time of the hack.