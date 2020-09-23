Here Are 7 EXCITING Things You Can Plan For This Weekend In Dubai

We are always BUZZING with excitement at the end of a very long week. And the question on everyone’s lips… “What are YOU doing this weekend?!” Well if you always leave your weekend plans till last minute then don’t worry we got you. Here are some exciting things that are happening this weekend that you might wanna check out!

7. Get down to The Dubai Mall THIS WEEKEND to start earning double Skywards Miles!

This fantastic offer kicks off this weekend on September 25 and runs until Saturday, September 26 and you can get double Skywards Miles across a wide range of the latest Luxury Fashion and High-End Jewellery Collections. You simply need to spend over AED100 and then scan your receipts on The Dubai Mall app within 14 days to be rewarded. Easy peasy right?! But it doesn’t end there. NEXT weekend, (October 2 and October 3) you can earn double Skywards Miles across the latest High Street Fashion Collections. Start planning your purchases NOW to FULLY take advantage of this deal! See ALL of the participating outlets here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Dubai Mall (@thedubaimall) on Aug 29, 2020 at 6:10am PDT

6. Some Lebanese Deliciousness is waiting for you at Malak Al Tawouk brand new branch!

Who doesn’t like some fast-food Lebanese heaven after a looong week? Well luckily for us, Malak al Tawouk has opened up a new branch in Dubai Silicon Oasis for everyone living in the area to enjoy their to DIE for Tawouk Sandwiches! Order now through their app here!

5. The Laughter Factory is back!

We are definitely ready for some jokes and giggles this weekend with the Laughter Factory tour coming back to Dubai. With a new line-up of international performers Stephen Carlin, Pierre Hollins and Sally-Anne Hayward that I’m sure are gonna make us start our weekend with a good laugh and light hearted spirit! The show will take place this Thursday, September 24 and it will be located at Grand Millennium Dubai (160 AED per ticket). You can book your tickets here More info here

4. Cinnabon is celebrating 20 years in the UAE!!

Can you believe it? Cinnabon has been blessing us with their aromatic and irresistible cinnamon rolls for two decades!! Follow them on their Instagram and stay tuned for all their offers and celebrate with them this occasion!

3. Find our very own Camella and win 2 pairs of 2 tickets of 7-star cinema tickets

Now you have the whole weekend to find Lovin Dubai’s very own Camella Camello and take a picture with her. Post it on your IG stories and tag us (@lovindubai) and you will enter the draw to win 2 tickets of the 7-star cinema experience. WOOH!

2. Enjoy the Sunset Sessions at FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar

Cause who doesn’t like a meal with the perfect view of the sunset over the beautiful Downtown Dubai skyline ? The FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar is treating us with ‘Sunset Sessions’ for you to enjoy some of their signature dishes and a range of their freshly amazing selected beverages and cocktails like hops and grape, everyday from 4-8 pm. Their small dishes ranges between 25 AED – 50 AED, and 35 AED for beverages! You can also enjoy their business lunch offer with your colleagues with 50% off your total bill! This starts at 12 pm and ends at 4pm. It is located at at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront. Delicious food? CHECK. Stunning Dubai View? Double CHECK. More info here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FireLake Grill House (@firelake_dubai) on Sep 10, 2020 at 3:12am PDT