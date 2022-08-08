We all claim to be good drivers but every now and then (God forbid) we get into a little fender bender and we blame it on the broken sensor. And if you graduated from one of the really hard driving schools in Dubai, you should be a PRO!

yallacompare did the math so we don’t have to and created a report on the UAE’s ‘best’ drivers and by best, they mean have caused the least amout of traffic accidents.

They “looked at the number of claims registered by each nationality proportionate to the number of customers, establishing a claims ratio by nationality.”

Without further ado, here are the best drivers in the UAE, based on nationality

The report from 2020 found that Pakistanis were the best drivers in the UAE with only 2.5% having made a claim in the previous 12 months. But a year later, that number skyrocketed to 9.2%.

As for this year, the top 5 nationalities with the least claims are drivers from Myanmar (2.5%), Slovenia (3.5%), Dominican Republic (4.4%), Trinidad and Tobago (5.3%) and Bolivia (5.6%).