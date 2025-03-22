Latest

HH Sheikh Hamdan Just Announced The Birth Of A Baby Girl!

A new royal baby is here!

HH Sheikh Hamdan took to his Instagram stories to share the good news: he’s now the father of a baby princess- HH Sheikha Hind bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum

There are no new pictures of the little girl yet… but rest assured she’ll make an appearance soon enough on his feed and stories!

The baby girl has been named after the Crown Prince’s mother: Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Al Maktoum

Throwback to this sweet tribute HH Sheikh Mohammed had penned down for her. The ruler of Dubai dedicated January 4 as a tribute to her too!

