HH Sheikh Hamdan Just Announced The Birth Of A Baby Girl!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
A new royal baby is here!
There are no new pictures of the little girl yet… but rest assured she’ll make an appearance soon enough on his feed and stories!
Get the latest news on your phone, for free! Follow Lovin Dubai on WhatsApp here!
View this post on Instagram
Throwback to this sweet tribute HH Sheikh Mohammed had penned down for her. The ruler of Dubai dedicated January 4 as a tribute to her too!
View this post on Instagram
ALSO READ: WATCH: A Rare Video Of HH Sheikh Mohammed’s Wife HH Sheikha Hind
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service