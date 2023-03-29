HH Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Has Been Appointed As UAE Vice President

The President of the UAE, HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan appointed HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan as UAE Vice President

Approval of the UAE Federal Supreme Council will be needed for this decision to be implemented.

HH Sheikh Mansour is currently the Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Minister of Presidential Court.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum will also remain Vice President of the UAE.

With the approval of the UAE Federal Supreme Council, UAE President issues a resolution to appoint Mansour Bin Zayed as UAE Vice President

The President of the UAE issues another 2 decrees

HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed appointed Sheikh Hazza Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan as deputy Rulers of Abu Dhabi. He also issued an Emiri decree appointing Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

