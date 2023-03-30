HH Sheikh Mohammed Is Not Hosting This Ramadan Competition With A $5 Million Prize

These scams have become so elaborate and so convincing that it’s hard to discern whether it’s legit or not. Scams are literally everywhere these days; on Instagram links shared by our friends who got hacked, an OTP from “Dubai Police”, your bank… literally everywhere!

A pretty sophisticated-looking scam has surfaced and has been circulating on thousands of WhatsApp chats.

The Ramadan competition by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid is actually a scam

The competition is in a quiz format and promises the winner a $5 million prize

What happens in these situations is the hacker or organiser of the scam will collect your information, and send you a message that you’re the winner but will ask for a sum of money as a tax payment.

Be sure to verify the validity of such competitions by checking the social media accounts of the “host”.

If you’ve received this link, don’t click on it or share it. Better yet, don’t open a link that directs you to a site you don’t know!

