How Greg Pearson Went From Playing On A Sieve To Rocking Dubai’s Music Scene

If you’re into fresh music, epic performances, and a dash of inspiration, then you probably already know Greg Pearson, a Dubai’s hidden gem in the world of singer-songwriters!

The talented Scot stopped by The Lovin Dubai Show, and it was nothing short of a vibe

Picture a young Greg, sitting around with an old sieve and some elastic bands, pretending to play a banjo. Yeah, it sounds like something out of a quirky music video, but that’s how it all began.

Fast forward to today, and Greg’s career is thriving. But he credits his current success to never giving up and seizing every opportunity, saying, “You’ve got to be lucky, you’ve got to take the chances.”

He also pointed out how social media can offer opportunities to go viral, but there’s still no substitute for that hustle, knocking on doors and creating connections.

Greg’s journey has led him to some insane opportunities like opening for some of the biggest names in music

He’s shared the stage with legends like One Republic, Demi Lovato, and Lewis Capaldi, and while the experience is surreal, Greg tells us it’s the learning process that stands out the most.

“Watching someone like Ryan Tedder from One Republic is incredible. He’s a songwriting genius,” Greg said. “Learning from the way these artists work behind the scenes, watching their sound checks, the way they perform—it’s invaluable.”

It’s clear that for Greg, being on stage with these music icons isn’t just about the gig, it’s about learning, growing, and connecting with other musicians.

On stage, Greg might appear like a seasoned pro, but he admits that performing to large crowds doesn’t come naturally

“The music comes naturally, but the performance part… that’s something I’m still working on,” he shared with a laugh.

Despite the nerves, Greg clearly owns the stage, knowing that the audience is there for the experience, and his job is to make it unforgettable.

And while he’s still on his way up, Greg recognizes the pressure that comes with being an established artist. He pointed out, “For the big names like Lewis Capaldi, they’re the ones who are really under pressure, everyone’s coming to see them. For me, it’s still about getting my name out there.”

Now, Greg is focused on new music…

His new single, All I Want, explores the simple but profound idea that the relationships we build are what truly matter in life. As a dad with two kids and a wife, he says, “At the end of the day, it’s all about the people you love.”

Greg’s musical journey has been a whirlwind of growth, lessons, and opportunities, and he’s not slowing down.

ALSO READ: 10 Places To Find The BEST Hot Chocolate In Dubai This Winter