Hundreds Of Participants Enthusiastically Ran In The Dubai Marathon Today Morning

In the pre-dawn hours of 12 February 2023, hundreds of participants enthusiastically ran the Dubai Marathon

The 22nd edition of the Dubai Marathon made a galloping come-back after a three year absence. Organized by the Dubai Sports Council and taking place at Expo City Dubai this year, it is Middle East’s first and oldest sporting event of its kind.

The Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan St. from Dubai Expo City & Hessa St. was closed in both directions for the marathon which started started at 6 am and concluded at 1 pm.

The Dubai Marathon began with the elite athletes at 6am, followed by the 10km runners at 8am and then finally with the 4km Fun Runners at 11am

The winners of the Dubai Marathon were Ethiopians Abdisa Tola and Dera Dida. Dida is Tola’s sister-in-law and the two took the men and women’s titles – what a talented family.

Abdisa Tola achieved a world leading time of 2:05:42, while Dida achieved a personal best of 2:21:11 (mind=blown).

Plus, the wheelchair event saw a glorious triumph for Swiss Marcel Hug (known as “Silver Bullet” ) who took the men’s title with a timing of 1:23:50, and for Briton Eden Rainbow-Cooper who won the women’s race in 1:47:15.

Moreover, Ethiopians came out in hoards to show support, solidarity and to encourage their fellow country people taking part in the races. What a proud moment!!