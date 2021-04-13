An Immersive Iftar Dining Awaits You At This Uzbek Resto In La Mer

You’ve tried American, Indian, Lebanese, Emirati… Thai and Chinese BUT now, it’s time to try some Uzbek goodness.

Step into a world of colour, taste and vibes at OSH. La Mer’s authentic resto and lounge that combines traditional Uzbek cuisine with flavours of the Middle East.

A contemporary resto known for preserving authenticity and adding a dash of modernity might just be the PERFECT Iftar pick this Ramadan. That too with their special offer, you’d be insaneee to not check it out.