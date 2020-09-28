10 WINNERS Will Win AED10K From IKEA To Spend On A Home Makeover!

I NEVER need a reason to visit IKEA.

I visit when I need home essentials, I visit when any room in my house needs a little TLC, I visit when I’m craving meatballs, and this weekend I’m visiting because there’s a VERY tempting draw happening across IKEA at Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Festival Plaza.

That’s right, friends! Your go-to Swedish furniture store is giving TEN lucky winners AED10k to spend on a home makeover!

The finer points: Simply spend AED250 before October 10 to enter the draw. (The offer is only open to IKEA Family Members. Become an IKEA family member here) With every AED250 you spend, you get a chance to enter the draw. Increase your chances by shopping more!

*BRB… Planning my DREAM wishlist from the 2021 IKEA Catalogue