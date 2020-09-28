Latest
10 WINNERS Will Win AED10K From IKEA To Spend On A Home Makeover!
I NEVER need a reason to visit IKEA.
I visit when I need home essentials, I visit when any room in my house needs a little TLC, I visit when I’m craving meatballs, and this weekend I’m visiting because there’s a VERY tempting draw happening across IKEA at Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Festival Plaza.
That’s right, friends! Your go-to Swedish furniture store is giving TEN lucky winners AED10k to spend on a home makeover!
The finer points: Simply spend AED250 before October 10 to enter the draw. (The offer is only open to IKEA Family Members. Become an IKEA family member here) With every AED250 you spend, you get a chance to enter the draw. Increase your chances by shopping more!
*BRB… Planning my DREAM wishlist from the 2021 IKEA Catalogue
The draw is part of Dubai Home Festival, the biggest homeware celebration around
If you LOVE homeware bits, if you love strolling through IKEA and if you love earmarking catalogues while picking your favourite bits and pieces for your dream home… Then this is for you!
And NOT that you need to be told, but IKEA is ready and waiting for your visit armed with serious inspo’ to help revamp your bedroom, kitchen, bathroom or outdoor area and so much more, to bring your dreams to reality!
