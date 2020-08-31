Latest
The First Passenger Flight From Israel To The UAE Bearing The Words ‘Peace’ Landed Today
Today, a US-Israeli delegation, led by Jared Kushner, Senior Adviser to US President Donald Trump, arrived at the presidential airport in Abu Dhabi.
The delegation left Tel Aviv this morning on board the first Israeli commercial plane – on which the word “peace” was printed in Arabic, English and Hebrew above a cockpit window – to land in the UAE.
This follows a softening in political tensions after UAE President, HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed officially announced a decree to abolish the Israeli boycott law last week.
UAE Government news agency WAM documented the landing
#US-Israeli delegation arrives in #UAE on board first Israeli commercial plane to land in the country.#WamNews pic.twitter.com/erRyKghbOV
— WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) August 31, 2020
The historic flight was documented by travellers for two significant reasons
In a pre-flight announcement, the pilot announced this is a big step towards regional peace. For the first time, an Israeli flight will fly over Saudi airspace and land on UAE soil. Until now, the flight route would have taken over seven hours, now, it will take three.
🔊 "Ladies & gentlemen, Shalom & welcome onboard flight 971 from Tel aviv to Abu Dhabi."
ELAL Captain of #PeaceFlight0971 delivers message of hope for many more such flights in our region.
🇮🇱✈️🇦🇪 #IsraelUAE #UAEIsrael pic.twitter.com/mMSjEbRrFp
— Israel ישראל (@Israel) August 31, 2020
The move to abolish the law means companies in the UAE can now enter into agreements with bodies or individuals residing in Israel
“The important decision to abolish the boycott on Israel and Israeli companies is an important step towards normalisation. The UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, took a historic decision that shows real leadership,” Lior Haiat, Spokesperson for Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs told UAE government agency WAM today.
WooW the shear size of media presence at the landing press briefing. #UAEIsrael 🇦🇪🇮🇱🇺🇸
pic via @kh_lorena pic.twitter.com/cYDRo5sAQr
— حسن سجواني 🇦🇪 Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) August 31, 2020