د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

The First Passenger Flight From Israel To The UAE Bearing The Words ‘Peace’ Landed Today

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Today, a US-Israeli delegation, led by Jared Kushner, Senior Adviser to US President Donald Trump, arrived at the presidential airport in Abu Dhabi.

The delegation left Tel Aviv this morning on board the first Israeli commercial plane – on which the word “peace” was printed in Arabic, English and Hebrew above a cockpit window – to land in the UAE.

This follows a softening in political tensions after UAE President, HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed officially announced a decree to abolish the Israeli boycott law last week.

The word “peace” was printed in Arabic, English and Hebrew above the cockpit window

UAE Government news agency WAM documented the landing

The historic flight was documented by travellers for two significant reasons

In a pre-flight announcement, the pilot announced this is a big step towards regional peace. For the first time, an Israeli flight will fly over Saudi airspace and land on UAE soil. Until now, the flight route would have taken over seven hours, now, it will take three.

The move to abolish the law means companies in the UAE can now enter into agreements with bodies or individuals residing in Israel

“The important decision to abolish the boycott on Israel and Israeli companies is an important step towards normalisation. The UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, took a historic decision that shows real leadership,” Lior Haiat, Spokesperson for Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs told UAE government agency WAM today.

Listen to The Lovin Daily: Schools Are Back: 300,000 Students Returning To School Across The UAE This Week

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts / Anghami

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?