The First Passenger Flight From Israel To The UAE Bearing The Words ‘Peace’ Landed Today

Today, a US-Israeli delegation, led by Jared Kushner, Senior Adviser to US President Donald Trump, arrived at the presidential airport in Abu Dhabi.

The delegation left Tel Aviv this morning on board the first Israeli commercial plane – on which the word “peace” was printed in Arabic, English and Hebrew above a cockpit window – to land in the UAE.

This follows a softening in political tensions after UAE President, HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed officially announced a decree to abolish the Israeli boycott law last week.

