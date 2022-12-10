ISS Astronaut Koichi Wakata Shared A Mesmerising Picture Of Dubai From Outer Space

Don’t we all love aerial views of our beloved city of Dubai?

The International Space Station (ISS) recently floated over the Middle East and an astronaut aboard it, Koichi Wakata, clicked a stunning image of the glittering Dubai coastline from outer space.

In the picture you can see the Palm Jumeirah standing out as a trademarked beacon of Dubai distinction. An impressed Wakata himself exclaims in his tweet, “Can you see the Palm Island?”

The dense golden glitter of the sleepless city contrasts the night’s blackness and shows the light and beating life sparkling within Dubai.

We just flew over Dubai. Spectacular night view of the city from the ISS! Can you see the Palm Island? pic.twitter.com/D5quIPcChe — 若田光一 WAKATA Koichi (@Astro_Wakata) December 4, 2022

“Just passed over Qatar. We are rooting for the Japanese national soccer team in the final tournament from the International Space Station!”

The ISS also passed over the FIFA World Cup host country Qatar and Wakata, rooting for his nation’s team, hoped that Japan would win over Croatia. Unfortunately, Croatia won against Japan in the round 16 match that took place on Monday.

You know a city has made a literal mark on the world when it’s distinguishing features can be recognized straight up from outer space *massive heart eyes*

