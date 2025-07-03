Juventus Academy Dubai And Danube Sports World Kick Off A New Era of Football Greatness!

Football lovers, get ready…something BIG is happening in the UAE football scene!

Juventus Academy Dubai and Danube Sports World are teaming up once again, renewing their powerful partnership to raise the bar for grassroots football in the region. And with the official launch of the Summer Term 2025, it’s game on for young talent across Dubai and Sharjah! This isn’t just another collaboration, it’s a continuation of an all-star alliance that’s been changing the game. With Juventus Academy calling Danube Sports World home, this duo has created one of the most elite training hubs for youth football in the Middle East.

Get ready for some world-class training, all year round, and all indoors!

Imagine learning the beautiful game the Juventus way, yes, THAT Juventus, inside a cutting-edge, air-conditioned facility that keeps the ball rolling no matter the weather. Hundreds of aspiring stars have already been shaped by this environment, and now it’s YOUR turn.

Juventus Academy Dubai isn’t just about drills and goals, it’s about culture, legacy, and unforgettable experiences. The Academy has hosted football legends like David Trezeguet, Andrea Barzagli, and Giorgio Chiellini, all of whom dropped wisdom and inspiration for the next generation of champions.

Even His Excellency Lorenzo Fanara, Italy’s Ambassador to the UAE, showed up at the Summer Term launch last year—proof that this is more than sport; it’s a cultural bridge.

Fresh off their second win at the Juventus Academy World Cup, plus titles in the DOFA League, Youth Football League, and the GCC Cup, the Academy is on FIRE!!!

They’ve also snagged major accolades at the SPIA Awards (Gold in 2024, Silver in 2025) for Best Youth Sports Program in the Middle East.

With more expansion across Dubai and Sharjah, Juventus Academy Dubai continues to score big—now working closely with the Dubai Sports Council to deliver certified coaching and elite player development.

The leaders at Danube Sports are here to shape tomorrow’s champions, on and off the field!

Mr. Adel Sajan, – Founder, Danube Sports World & Group Managing Director, Danube Group

“At Danube Sports World, our goal has always been to create a world-class sporting ecosystem that inspires and nurtures talent. Renewing our partnership with Juventus Academy Dubai reflects our unwavering commitment to youth development and our belief in the power of sport to shape future leaders.”

Rashid Meeran – Business Head, Danube Sports World

“This partnership goes beyond a typical academy-sports venue arrangement, it’s a collaboration built on shared purpose, performance, and passion. We are proud to continue this journey with Juventus Academy Dubai.”

Mr. Mohammed Lajam, Chairman of FFG Sports Management LLC, added: “Renewing this partnership with Danube Sports World is more than a strategic decision, it’s a celebration of our joint achievements. With the signing of this agreement, we officially launch the Summer Term 2025 and reaffirm our commitment to providing young players with the highest standards of training, values, and opportunity. This renewed collaboration reflects our shared vision of excellence, and we look forward to building on this momentum together.”

Mr. Fabrizio Puglisi, CEO of FFG Sports Management LLC, reinforced: “We are extremely proud to continue our journey within Danube Sports World, a venue that has played a fundamental role in our growth. Over the years, we’ve expanded our presence across Dubai and Sharjah, reaching major milestones, both on and off the field. From international tournament victories to our partnership with Dubai Sports Council for Juventus coaching certification, our mission remains the same: to develop every player following the core values of Juventus, driven by our exceptional team.”

If your child dreams of football greatness, or you’re just a die-hard fan who loves seeing future stars in the making, this is your sign

Juventus Academy Dubai is open for registration, and Summer Term 2025 is already kicking off with style and ambition.

Location: Danube Sports World, Dubai

Now Enrolling: Summer Term 2025

This is football with purpose. This is where legends begin.