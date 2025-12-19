JVC’s Hottest New Residential Project STAX Had An Iconic Launch Night Featuring Shahid Kapoor

Dubai’s real estate scene just got a fresh new flex!

Pasha1 Developers had an extravagant launch of STAX, its first residential project in Dubai, and it’s already giving main character energy!

Valued at AED 550 million, this bold new development is landing in District 15 of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) and is set to shake up mid-to-premium living in a big way.

STAX features two sculptural towers inspired by the UAE’s desert landscape, with flowing lines, soft sand-toned finishes, and a design that’s all about light, space, and calm. Think contemporary architecture that feels elevated but still grounded — very Dubai, done right.

Inside, there are 528 residences ranging from studios and sleek one- and two-bedroom apartments to two-bed homes with maid’s rooms and three-bedroom duplexes

Floor-to-ceiling windows, open layouts, and polished finishes make every unit feel airy, modern, and effortlessly cool.

But the real vibe? The amenities.

STAX brings over 40,000 sq ft of lifestyle space, including indoor and outdoor gyms, yoga and meditation zones, spa facilities, co-working lounges, shaded family areas, BBQ spots, a lazy river, and two rooftop infinity pools with city views.

Basically, you’ll have no excuse to ever leave.

Location-wise, it’s ticking all the boxes. Set in the heart of JVC, residents get easy access to parks, schools, retail, and major roads like Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, with the upcoming Metro Blue Line adding serious long-term value.

Prices start from AED 663,000, with flexible payment plans and optional furniture packages

Completion is expected by August 2028, and construction is already underway. Catch the latest updates on @refine_development

Bottom line? STAX isn’t just another residential launch, it’s a statement; and if you didn’t know about it… now you do.