The UAE’s First Kosher Restaurant Will Be Located In The Burj Khalifa

The first Kosher restaurant in the UAE will open in Armani Hotel Dubai.

Located at the foot of the world’s tallest building, the 40-seat restaurant will offer fine-dining and a new string to Dubai’s diverse dining scene.

The pop-up experience is expected to feature classic flavours from around the world with a seasonally changing menu, offering a gourmet take on Kosher food which reflects Dubai’s multicultural population.

Armani/Kaf opens its doors today, it has Dubai Fountain and Downtown views and you’ll find it next to Armani/Hashi