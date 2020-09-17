Latest
The UAE’s First Kosher Restaurant Will Be Located In The Burj Khalifa
The first Kosher restaurant in the UAE will open in Armani Hotel Dubai.
Located at the foot of the world’s tallest building, the 40-seat restaurant will offer fine-dining and a new string to Dubai’s diverse dining scene.
The pop-up experience is expected to feature classic flavours from around the world with a seasonally changing menu, offering a gourmet take on Kosher food which reflects Dubai’s multicultural population.
Armani/Kaf opens its doors today, it has Dubai Fountain and Downtown views and you’ll find it next to Armani/Hashi
.@emaardubai opens Armani/Kaf, 1st #kosher certified dining destination in the #UAE, located within @BurjKhalifa @ArmaniHotelDXB #UAEIsrael
— Simeon Kerr (@simeonkerr) September 17, 2020
The restaurant will specialise in Kosher food and is one of the only five-star restaurants outside of Israel offering an in-room dining experience
The cuisine will comply with Jewish dietary laws (kashrut) and will be operated under the rabbinical supervision of Rabbi Levi Y Duchman, Rabbi of the UAE, who has certified the venue with Glatt Kosher and Pas Yisroel certifications from Emirates Kosher Supervising Agency, the only UAE based kosher certifier, according to reports.
Armani/Kaf is open Sunday – Thursday from 18.30 to 23.30
A Kosher delivery service is being developed and will be announced soon.
Residents are being reminded to follow precautionary measures of social distancing and wearing a face mask to maintain their health & safety when out in public.
