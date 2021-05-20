Dubai's Notorious Weather Calls For A Dip In the Dark This Summer

Dubai summer nights are about to get a whole lot LITTY.

Nighttime pool dips, with views of Dubai’s world-class skyline… SIGN ME UP PLEASE!!!! LookUp Rooftop Bar has relaunched their ‘Dip in the Dark’ pool nights at their award-winning temp-controlled rooftop infinity pool, every evening of the week all throughout the summer.

Dubai summer has NEVER looked better… amirite?!

Nestled at the heart of City Walk, this rooftop bar will sweep you off your feet with its moonlit infinity pool glittering under the stars

Swim under the stars with a refreshing bevvie in hand and nibble on indulgent bites at a great price!

This sounds pretty darn boujee for a romantic date night with boo tbh! Starry night, moonlit pool, classy city views and drinks for days… ahhhh HEAVEN. Sounds like an ideal night out with the squad as well actually.