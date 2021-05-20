Latest
Dubai's Notorious Weather Calls For A Dip In the Dark This Summer
Dubai summer nights are about to get a whole lot LITTY.
Nighttime pool dips, with views of Dubai’s world-class skyline… SIGN ME UP PLEASE!!!! LookUp Rooftop Bar has relaunched their ‘Dip in the Dark’ pool nights at their award-winning temp-controlled rooftop infinity pool, every evening of the week all throughout the summer.
Dubai summer has NEVER looked better… amirite?!
Nestled at the heart of City Walk, this rooftop bar will sweep you off your feet with its moonlit infinity pool glittering under the stars
Swim under the stars with a refreshing bevvie in hand and nibble on indulgent bites at a great price!
This sounds pretty darn boujee for a romantic date night with boo tbh! Starry night, moonlit pool, classy city views and drinks for days… ahhhh HEAVEN. Sounds like an ideal night out with the squad as well actually.
Let’s talk price! Remember that it’s Happy Hour erraday from 1 pm to 7 pm!
That means you can take your pick from LookUp’s refreshing Happy Hour menu of mixed beverage concoctions and grape by the glass at AED 30.
- Weekdays: AED 100 per person, inclusive of AED 50 F&B credit
- Weekends: AED 150 per person inclusive of AED 100 F&B credit
- Premium package at AED 299 per person, inclusive of unlimited draanksss
This is exactly what this skyscraper-studded city needed this summer😍
For reservations call +97144033111
OR email laville.dining@autographhotels.com.
Where? LookUp Rooftop Bar, La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk Dubai
Time? 5 pm – 10 pm
Dates? Every day, from May 17, 2021, until September 30, 2021
For more deets, click here.