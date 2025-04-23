Last Chance To Save Big Before Camping Season Wraps Up!

Pack your bags, rally your crew, and get ready for one last unforgettable escape, because the glamping season at Ras Al Khaima’s Longbeach Campground is wrapping up!

From April to May 2025, you’ve got one final shot to soak in the dreamy beach vibes, cozy tents, and new attractions before the curtain closes on this season’s adventures!

And guess what? You can snag up to 30% OFF when you book directly, with rates starting at just AED 310. That’s your cue to stop scrolling and start planning!

What’s waiting for you?

Dive into our brand-new water pool slide — it’s the ultimate way to cool off!

Enjoy a jam-packed lineup of activities for all ages, from pottery and archery to movie nights under the stars at our floating theatre.

Savor an epic BBQ dinner beneath the stars, with all the right vibes.

Take the plunge in an invigorating ice bath, or chill out in our cozy glamping setup.

Don’t miss out on water slides, barn fun, and unforgettable Instagram-worthy moments around every corner.

Whether you’re a seasoned glamper or a first-timer ready to dip your toes into the luxury-camping life, this is your last chance to make it happen before summer sets in.

Book ASAP…save big… and make the best camping memories NOW!