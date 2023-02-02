LikeCard And Noon Are Collaborating For Something Awesome You Can Add To Cart!

Noon users…here’s one more thing to add to cart!

Driven by LikeCard ‘s leadership in the scope of e-commerce and prepaid digital cards, LikeCard has signed a new cooperation agreement with noon.com , the Middle East’s leading online shopping destination providing a colossal variety of products.

The collaboration aims to provide noon.com with many digital gift cards having the best offers and various products from renowned brands such as PUBG, iTunes, and many others.

The signing took place in the presence of Ammar Alsoos, the founder of LikeCard and Mr. Mosam Gadia, Senior Vice President of noon. This event comes within LikeCard strategic endeavor to develop and expand in the field of e-commerce, build partnerships with the most influential organizations in the Arab world, and provide them with the best-distinguished services.

Ammar Alsoos, the founder of LikeCard, welcomed the new cooperation with noon, considering it a substantial step for all customers of both sides to enjoy an unparalleled e-purchasing experience based on many aspects, the foremost of which is the use of prepaid cards.

