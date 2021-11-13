د . إAEDSRر . س

Loads Of Usain Bolt Fans Got To Live Their Dream By Running With Him At Expo 2020 This Morning

And that was one AWESOME Saturday!

The world’s fastest sprinter is in town and we joined him at the charity run this morning

Usain Bolt came down to the Expo 2020 Dubai for a family run- in association with Gatorade and PepsiCo. And the best part is the run was for a good cause. All the proceedings from the run will be going to the Al Noor foundation. The family run kicked off at the Russia pavilion at 9:30 am.

 

The ‘Man of the hour’ arrived at 9:19 AM and fans went berserk seeing him

via GIPHY

Dubai Fitness Challenge announced the run, and it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity!

 

@Krisfade broke the ice at the event and also joined the run

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KRIS FADE (@krisfade)

That was a HISTORIC Expo 2020 moment!

via GIPHY

