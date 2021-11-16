The Disruptor: A Dubai Food Delivery App Is Changing The Game (Make Room On Your Phone!)

‘Cus good food matters people!

A new food app aims to disrupt the digital food delivery system by simplifying the ordering game, a community-focused app that makes heaps of sense for Dubai users: Introducing Locale.

The food delivery system is currently in disarray. With third-party delivery fees, rising labor costs, and local f&b spots struggling to adapt to the myriad of delivery systems, the business is ripe for change and Locale is here to provide an ultimately smooth journey for all parties – under the aim to develop a more sustainable food eco-system, and we’re here for it!

Locale is beautiful in its simplicity. It’s teaming up with quality local brands and it’s guaranteeing orders in 30 minutes with a fixed AED5 delivery rate. (IDEAL!)

With Locale, you can order from multiple brands in one order, and we’re talking the crème de la crème of QUALITY local food

Locale has teamed up with the likes of Freedom Pizza, Wildflower Poke, Salad Jar and Coco Yogo and with plenty of home-grown favorites on the way like Here-O Donuts and Night Jar Coffee, you won’t be stuck for choice.

Locale is a community of brands, people, and innovators who are all about improving a delivery system (that we all rely on dearly!), and it’s a winner already with delivery charges FIXED at AED5 and your orders are delivered in under 30 minutes – Amazing!

Locale is an aggregator with a heart; that puts supporting local restos at the heart of what it does. It’s driven by people who genuinely want to make change for good in the delivery industry

FINALLY, a delivery app in Dubai is answering this call with ‘Locale Lunch Club’. Sign up now to get exclusive deals, you can sign up on your work address on the Locale app or the Locale website here.

What do you get?

You’ll get offers on Locale brands (Freedom Pizza, Salad Jar, Wildflower Poke, and Coco Yogo), plus a fixed 20% OFF all Locale Lunch Club orders. JUST THINK OF THE SAVINGS!

PLUS, if you download and sign into Locale, you get over AED100 in value which you can use across the app!

Learn more about Locale here

