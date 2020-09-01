Announcements
Birthday Surprises! Lovin Dubai Turns 5 Years Old Today
It’s hard to believe it’s been five years since Lovin Dubai opened its virtual doors, so to speak, and started shouting about this great city.
61 million page views, 20 million users and 165k #lovindubai tags on the gram alone… It’s fair to say it’s been a rollercoaster of big news stories, (the Emirates 777 crash was our most read article EVER, followed unsurprisingly by the top 10 things you need to know about HH Sheikh Hamdan, Dubai’s Crown Prince) lots of laughs, and an unbelievable opportunity for the team to learn more and more about Dubai every single day.
This morning, September 1, we’re celebrating with an hour long special of The Lovin Daily, taking a look back at the moments that have made the last half decade truly special. If you have any special memories, do share them in the comments of the live, the four top memories will win some big prizes!
#LovinDubai5: The Lovin Team’s Best Memories From The Last 5 Years
A massive thanks to YOU the audience, for being with us every step of the way
Today, not only are we celebrating five years in business, we also have big announcements coming your way including the launch of a new app (Yaaay! FINALLY!) and a little something we like to call Lovin Extra.
Stay tuned on social (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube) for all of the announcements and the chance to win BIG prizes!