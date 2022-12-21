Make Your Holidays Extra Jolly With These Awesome Events At Dubai’s Favorite Shopping Destination

Your favorite shopping destination is back at it again with tons of festivities ready for you and the fam this holiday season 🙌

Get the chance to meet Santa at his grotto in Dubai Festival City Mall

Santa’s visiting Dubai is style at the amazing grotto Festival City has set up for the season. Jam to some upbeat music, a fabulous dance performance, and get into the jolly mood at the dazzling Fontana show!

Their totally enchanting Snow Globe Village will defintely make all your Christmas dreams come true

The mall is hosting the most magical Christmas tree at the festival bay as part of their “Winter Tales” that will bring the North Pole right to you! Get ready to watch your wishes come true as you drop them off at the North Pole Mailboxes!

Grab your phone for awesome festive content for the ‘gram

Capture all the memories at Dubai Festival Mall’s amazing Christmas setup for you and the squad to pose next to. Make sure to dress up in your best winter fit! You can also enjoy join in on some arts and craft with Santa himself. This sounds FUN 😍

Save the date and the deets for this awesome event

Price: starting at 25 AED

Location: Dubai Festival City Mall

Dates: December 8-28

Timings: Mon-Thu: 4:00pm – 10:00pm, Sat-Sun 4:00pm – 12:00am

Get more info here!