The Big ‘THANK YOU’ Challenge To UAE Health Workers That Went Viral

Health workers have deserved praise our whole lives, but it took a global pandemic to ignite the spark for people worldwide to hit the streets (read: get vocal on social!) to say a massive thank you.

But once the ball started rolling, the praise for health workers just didn’t stop. It began with cheers and celebrations nightly on balconies across Dubai, did you hear them?! And then Masafi, a local water brand took it one step further.

Inspired by the incredible and continuous efforts of our healthcare workers, and the unique ways people were coming together to say thanks, Masafi set about creating an internet challenge. Dubbed ‘Fight For Heroes’, it transformed from a local campaign to something greater, spurring participants from around the world to take part in an internet challenge that went viral!

The deal: Masafi will deliver more than 14,000 free bottles of its natural water to the leading hospitals both private and public across the UAE to ensure doctors, nurses and their families stay hydrated during these challenging times.

Local influencers led the ‘Fight For Heroes’ challenge which in total racked up a staggering 60 MILLION views