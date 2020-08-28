McDonald’s Just Dropped A Great New And Super Easy Way To Enjoy Your Fave Meals

د . إAEDSRر . س

Lovers of the McNuggets, the Big Mac, the McFlurry and EVERY iconic McDonald’s meal, we bring you good news!

The restaurant chain has just dropped a BIG update into their App, we give you… McDonald’s Pick-Up Service!

Understanding your need for a Maccy D’s fix and wanting to make the journey as quick and convenient for YOU as possible, McDonald’s in the UAE just launched a useful pick-up service. The new way to order is fast, easy, super safe and contactless. WOOH!

Now available throughout the country, this brand new Pick-Up Service is a quick and effortless new way for you to order on the McDonald’s App (App Store or Google Play).

And if you’re already craving fries, then jump onto the App IMMEDIATELY and see just how simple it is to make your order!

McDonald’s UAE has created a super handy way for you to sink your teeth into your favourite Maccy D’s meals!

5 steps to deliciousness: Ordering through the McDonald’s App is super simple

  • Download the McDonald’s App – (App Store or Google Play).
  • Choose the “Pick-up Service” option from the homepage
  • Select the restaurant you want to pick up your order from
  • Place your order and pay online
  • Head to the restaurant counter to pick it up

Upon your arrival to the restaurant, just look for your order number on the screen at the front counter. Once your number appears, it means that your order is ready and securely packed to be picked up. McChicken for lunch anyone?!

The important bits

What is it? A new way to order.

Place your order through the App and select the resto you wish to pick up your order from.

The McDonald’s Pick-Up Service is now live on the McDonald’s App (App Store or Google Play).

McDonald’s UAE

Operating since 1994, McDonald’s UAE today has more than 180 restaurants across the country. We are committed to the quality of the products we serve to our customers and maintain an active social responsibility agenda.

While delivering a top notch experience remains a key priority for McDonald’s UAE, we are forever committed to delivering the highest standards of hygiene and cleanliness for both our employees and customers across every aspect of our business.

During this unprecedented time characterized by the outbreak of COVID-19, we have ramped up all necessary measures and are working closely with the UAE authorities to ensure we are doing everything in our power to navigate this together.

