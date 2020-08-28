McDonald’s Just Dropped A Great New And Super Easy Way To Enjoy Your Fave Meals

Lovers of the McNuggets, the Big Mac, the McFlurry and EVERY iconic McDonald’s meal, we bring you good news!

The restaurant chain has just dropped a BIG update into their App, we give you… McDonald’s Pick-Up Service!

Understanding your need for a Maccy D’s fix and wanting to make the journey as quick and convenient for YOU as possible, McDonald’s in the UAE just launched a useful pick-up service. The new way to order is fast, easy, super safe and contactless. WOOH!

Now available throughout the country, this brand new Pick-Up Service is a quick and effortless new way for you to order on the McDonald’s App (App Store or Google Play).

And if you’re already craving fries, then jump onto the App IMMEDIATELY and see just how simple it is to make your order!

McDonald’s UAE has created a super handy way for you to sink your teeth into your favourite Maccy D’s meals!