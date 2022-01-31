د . إAEDSRر . س

The UAE Destroys Another Ballistic Missile Launched ﻿By The Houthis

The UAE’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced that its air defence forces have intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi terrorist group at the UAE.

The ministry confirmed that “there were no casualties resulting from the attack and the fragments of the ballistic missile fell outside of populated areas.”

It added, “The UAE air defence forces and the Coalition Command had succeeded in destroying the missile launcher in Yemen after identifying locations of the sites.”

Again ministry affirmed its “full readiness to deal with any threats,” adding that it will “take all necessary measures to protect the UAE from any attacks.”

Flights have not been interrupted

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) affirmed that the air traffic movement is normal and all flights are operating as usual.

 In a statement on Monday, the GCAA affirmed that ”There is no impact on flights and airports resulting from the interception of the ballistic missile launched by the Houthi terrorist militia on the country.”

 The GCAA also called on the public to refer to official sources for all information and updates.

The Ministry of Defence also destroyed two missiles aimed at the UAE on January 24

