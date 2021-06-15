د . إAEDSRر . س

EXCLUSIVE: Mo Salah Is Celebrating His Birthday In Dubai Today

Football hero Mo Salah is in town right now and he’s been out and about celebrating his birthday!

The Egyptian player turns 29 today and was spotted at Brunch & Cake with friends when the staff surprised him with a birthday cake.

Mo graciously accepted the huge cake, smiled, and said thank you while the staff of the Insta famous cafe in Al Wasl sang ‘happy birthday!’.

Happy Birthday, Mo Salah!

A typical Dubai resto celebration, the staff gathered around his table to deliver the cake

Salah dropped by the Al Wasl 51 cafe, which is a hit with Instagram lovers and the breakfast crowd thanks to its gorgeous interiors and dishes that look too good to eat

 

A post shared by Brunch&Cake UAE (@brunchandcakeuae)

The Liverpool player is reportedly gearing up to participate in the Tokyo Olympics

The Egypt Independent reported, he will play for the Egyptian team after securing approval from his Liverpool to take part.

