The MOHRE Is Hosting A 2-Day Eid Celebration Just For The Labour Community

The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) proving once again why the UAE is a great place to work!
Taking place on March 30th and 31st, 2025, the festivities will be spread across various locations, including three spots in Dubai, two in Abu Dhabi, and additional venues in Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah.
In recognition of the efforts of our workers who are the pulse of our business…
📢 We are excited to announce a series of special events for workers across the country in celebration of Eid Al Fitr. Let’s share moments of joy and appreciation in an atmosphere filled with warmth… pic.twitter.com/cQ6xxrb9EX
— وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) March 27, 2025
The event schedule is packed with excitement!
From 12 PM to 6 PM, attendees can participate in sports activities, adding a touch of athletic fun to the celebrations. As the sun sets, the stage comes alive with folklore dance and cultural performances from 6 PM to 10 PM, offering a delightful showcase of the UAE’s rich heritage.
But that’s not all—MOHRE has also organized thrilling raffle draws, where participants can win fantastic prizes such as mobile phones, airline tickets, and, on the second day, a brand-new car! They only have to bring their Emirates ID to take part.
MOHRE’s initiative beautifully captures the spirit of Eid, creating an atmosphere of joy, appreciation, and community bonding.
Where? Across the UAE
When? March 30 and 31
