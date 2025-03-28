The MOHRE Is Hosting A 2-Day Eid Celebration Just For The Labour Community

The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) proving once again why the UAE is a great place to work!

This Eid, the MOHRE is hosting an incredible two-day celebration across the UAE that is dedicated to honoring the hardworking labour community

Taking place on March 30th and 31st, 2025, the festivities will be spread across various locations, including three spots in Dubai, two in Abu Dhabi, and additional venues in Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah.

From sports and cultural performances to a raffle draws… this event has all the works

The event schedule is packed with excitement!

From 12 PM to 6 PM, attendees can participate in sports activities, adding a touch of athletic fun to the celebrations. As the sun sets, the stage comes alive with folklore dance and cultural performances from 6 PM to 10 PM, offering a delightful showcase of the UAE’s rich heritage.

But that’s not all—MOHRE has also organized thrilling raffle draws, where participants can win fantastic prizes such as mobile phones, airline tickets, and, on the second day, a brand-new car! They only have to bring their Emirates ID to take part.

All the key details

MOHRE’s initiative beautifully captures the spirit of Eid, creating an atmosphere of joy, appreciation, and community bonding.

Where? Across the UAE

When? March 30 and 31

Register here