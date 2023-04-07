Money Kicks Is Raising Support For The Dadaab Refugee Camps In Kenya

Moneykicks has collaborated with the UNHCR to truly embody the spirit of Ramadan.

Emirati entrepreneur, boxer, and influencer Rashed Belhasa AKA Moneykicks was in Kenya with Arab actor Nour and the UNHCR team to help raise support for refugee camps in Dadaab

The team shared several visuals to highlight the situation on the ground. They spend their time meeting with families impacted by the drought and in need of immediate relief.

Moneykicks and Nour also carried out a live fundraiser to help raise awareness and monetary relief for the people

The live lasted around two hours, from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm GST.

While UNHCR is on the ground providing life-saving assistance, with the needs continuing to grow, their resources are being stretched thin. The campaign comes as welcome relief.

