Off To The Races At Dubai Autodrome

Do you love cars, speed, and long for thrill? Well you’ve parked at the right place.

For the risk takers and thrill enthusiasts, head on over to the Dubai Autodrome to drive a McLaren racing car provided by the global tire company Pirelli

Just imagine reaching 100 kilometers per hour in three seconds… you read that right!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pirelli Middle East (@pirellimiddleeast) on

You might be asking yourself ‘how would I know how to operate cars of this nature’?

They will first start you off with a short introductory course followed by driving around the circuit to test your steering on sharp turns. To assist you in your training, a professional will guide you on when to turn, break, and most importantly when to accelerate!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pirelli Middle East (@pirellimiddleeast) on

The picture below was taken at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi 👇🏼 Pirelli is offering you a chance to endure real speed, quality and luxury.

Talk about authentic Italian craftsmanship.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pirelli Middle East (@pirellimiddleeast) on

Within the heat of the racetrack, shifting gears and zooming by, you may just find yourself immersed in a real-time action movie!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pirelli Middle East (@pirellimiddleeast) on

On your marks, get set, register.

