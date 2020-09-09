د . إAEDSRر . س

Coronavirus

One UAE COVID Positive Case Spread The Virus To 45 Other People

One person who didn’t adhere to the safety precautions has infected 45 members of his family and friends around him. This lead to a death of a senior member of the family who died due to the Coronavirus as well as old age.

The NCEMA tweeted their concern and called everyone to commit and avoid social gatherings which could lead to the spread of virus to you and your loved ones

It is important to protect our country, community, our elderly and loved ones.

Residents and tourists being reminded to commute safely and to continue to follow the precautionary measures of personal hygiene to maintain their health and safety when out in public

