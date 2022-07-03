Outstanding UAE High-School Students Will Be Rewarded With Golden Visas And Scholarships

The Dubai Crown prince, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum made a very important announcement today which he shared on Twitter earlier today.

An initiative will be launched in the UAE where it will recognise, reward, and honour outstanding high school students with Golden Visas and scholarships

The scholarships will be granted to the top Emirati year 10 students, while the Golden Visas will be rewarded to outstanding expats and their families.

حمدان بن محمد يعتمد منظومة تكريم أوائل الثانوية للإماراتيين والمقيمين في المدارس الحكومية والخاصة القائمة في #دبي، وسيتم تكريم أول دفعة من الطلبة الأوائل في شهر سبتمبر 2022. https://t.co/rrjOcFdPB8 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 3, 2022

High-school graduates who aced the end-of-term exams were told they would receive a Golden Visa

“His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has boundless ambitions for the future of Dubai, which requires qualified cadres with a great deal of distinction, efficiency and creativity” HH Sheikh Hamdan tweeted.