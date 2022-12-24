People Are Reacting To A Reddit Thread Showing Blatant Racism Towards Black People Looking To Rent A Room

A Dubai resident took to Twitter to share a Reddit thread that made her “blood boil” at the blatant racism

In a screenshot of the chat, a tenant looking to rent a room in Nahda is enquiring with the property rep. The rep goes on to ask about the nationality of the enquirer to which they ask why nationality is important to know.

The rep then goes on to say that it’s important to know because “black people are not allowed”. The comments are filled with people talking about how racism is illegal in the UAE and the person can take the matter to court if they want.

“It’s sad to see how people are judged purely based on their skin colour, not character. How can you tell based on that if the person is a good tenant to share with?” tweeted one user.

My blood is boiling saw this on Reddit😤 pic.twitter.com/9Y6Tzk9fKg — JustCallMeG (@JustCallMeG18) December 22, 2022

The United Arab Emirates is very strict on these matters and has implemented several laws that prohibit discrimination and hatred to individuals or groups on the basis of caste, doctrine, race, religion or ethnic origin

The late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed issued the Federal Decree Law No. 2 of 2015 on Combating Discrimination and Hatred which aims to protect everyone in the UAE against such injustices.

