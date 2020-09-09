Latest
Volunteers Are Delivering Thousands Of Cold Drinks To Labourers In Dubai This Summer
It’s the little things that mean the most and a local volunteer group, backed up by PepsiCo, is bringing smiles to labourers across the city by distributing soft drinks, water and more throughout the summer.
PepsiCo got behind the local social support volunteering organisation, ‘Draw a Smile’ to make it happen and have promised thousands of cool drinks, water, and caps to workers across construction camps in Dubai.
The purpose? Simply to ease the heat and to draw a smile.
This campaign was created to support the unsung heroes who are working tirelessly throughout the summer.
Volunteers are distributing soft drinks and water to construction sites in Dubai
Cold water, Laban, 5,000 soft drinks, and 30,000 Aquafina bottles will be delivered by volunteers
PepsiCo has arranged transportation and t-shirts for volunteers and provided the goods to make the project happen with the plan to visit a number of construction sites throughout Dubai. Bicycles with coolers will soon be dispatched across the city to take this great project forward!
MORE than words of thanks, this is two organisations coming together, collaborating with the skills and services they provide to give back to the community, after what’s been a particularly tough year for everyone.
Primarily for labourers and security personnel, it’s a small act, but one which hopes to bring smiles to the unsung heroes of this city, who will no doubt appreciate the gesture.
To date, PepsiCo and The PepsiCo Foundation have contributed a total of over USD5 million to provide relief to COVID-19 hotspots across the MENA region
This ‘Cool the Summer’ campaign is in addition to a number of other COVID-19 relief efforts – ALL aimed at putting people first and ensuring PepsiCo uses its wide network of services for good.