Volunteers Are Delivering Thousands Of Cold Drinks To Labourers In Dubai This Summer

It’s the little things that mean the most and a local volunteer group, backed up by PepsiCo, is bringing smiles to labourers across the city by distributing soft drinks, water and more throughout the summer.

PepsiCo got behind the local social support volunteering organisation, ‘Draw a Smile’ to make it happen and have promised thousands of cool drinks, water, and caps to workers across construction camps in Dubai.

The purpose? Simply to ease the heat and to draw a smile.

This campaign was created to support the unsung heroes who are working tirelessly throughout the summer.

Volunteers are distributing soft drinks and water to construction sites in Dubai