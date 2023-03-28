د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

Ramadan In Dubai Has Changed Drastically Over The Years And Here’s How

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

If you grew up or moved to Dubai about a decade ago, you may remember how different Ramadan was.

During fasting hours, until an hour before Maghrib, restaurants, cafes and food facilities used to close

As the years went by and more and more foreigners moved to the city, Dubai decided to change the Ramadan rules. Of course, eating and drinking in public remained prohibited but food facilities remained operational throughout fasting hours.

Image via places and foods

Ramadan before 2021: restaurants remained open as normal but screens would be placed to hide the dining area

Blinds would be placed on restaurant windows and the food court would have barriers so those who are fasting would not see the dining area.

In 2021, Dubai announced that those barriers would be removed!

Ramadan in Dubai went from restaurants closing until Maghrib to opening throughout the day

Now, dining areas in food courts and restaurants have no barriers. Residents who’ve been in Dubai since 2021 and the years prior are still getting accustomed to the new routine.

The Lovin Dubai Show: “Ramadan Working Hours Apply To Everyone In The UAE” According To Dubai Lawyer

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone.

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

Share

Powered by WP Socializer