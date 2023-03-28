Ramadan In Dubai Has Changed Drastically Over The Years And Here’s How

If you grew up or moved to Dubai about a decade ago, you may remember how different Ramadan was.

During fasting hours, until an hour before Maghrib, restaurants, cafes and food facilities used to close

As the years went by and more and more foreigners moved to the city, Dubai decided to change the Ramadan rules. Of course, eating and drinking in public remained prohibited but food facilities remained operational throughout fasting hours.

Ramadan before 2021: restaurants remained open as normal but screens would be placed to hide the dining area

Blinds would be placed on restaurant windows and the food court would have barriers so those who are fasting would not see the dining area.

In 2021, Dubai announced that those barriers would be removed!

Ramadan in Dubai went from restaurants closing until Maghrib to opening throughout the day

Now, dining areas in food courts and restaurants have no barriers. Residents who’ve been in Dubai since 2021 and the years prior are still getting accustomed to the new routine.

