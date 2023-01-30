Residents Living Outside The UAE For Over 6 Months Need To Apply For A Re-Entry Permit

UAE residency visa holders had 6 months to be in the country so that the visa does not get cancelled but during the unprecedented times of COVID-19, that had to change. Travelling wasn’t in the books for most people so the 6-month rule was removed.

Now that travelling has been made easier, Khaleej Times reported that the 6-month rule is now in effect.

UAE residents staying outside of the country for over 6 months will have to apply for a re-entry permit

Residents will have to specify the reason for staying outside the UAE for that period of time and provide proof

Residents can apply via the UAE Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) website. Then click on smart services and the application process can be found under ‘Issue permit for staying outside UAE over 6 months.’

The applicant can re-enter the country only after getting an approval email from the ICP. The approval process may take approximately 5 days.

Golden Visa holders were the only select few with an exception. Golden Visa holders can remain abroad for any period of time without it affecting their residency status. Regular residency visa holders previously would have their residency cancelled automatically if they’ve been outside the country for 180 days.