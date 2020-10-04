Return To UFC Fight Island Has Begun And It's A Stepping Stone Towards Amazing Things For Abu Dhabi

Putting on a major sporting event in the midst of a pandemic is no easy feat, but UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi did it first, and the world was watching. And now Return to UFC Fight Island is set to show the world how mega sporting events CAN be held with the highest health and safety measures! And hats off the capital! The event successfully earned Abu Dhabi’s place on the map as a certified safe destination for sports and leisure tourism. Setting a benchmark for international sporting events, the Return to UFC Fight Island safe zone ‘bubble’ concept was proof that international sporting events can go ahead, and earmarked Abu Dhabi as a safe, tolerant and accessible destination for tourists worldwide. Now, just three months later, UFC Fight Island is back and Abu Dhabi is holding another major sporting event

Abu Dhabi is welcoming UFC fighters from around the world​ to a certified safe setting Khabib Nurmagomedov is the biggest name on the upcoming scorecard as part of Dana White’s UFC. He, along with Blachowicz, Paulo Costa, Reyes and more will all undergo the strict testing and quarantine measures required to join the safe zone. All residents of the safe zone had to undergo a period of quarantine before they were permitted to move around the dedicated facilities freely. Additionally, all on ground teams and UFC fighters are regularly tested for COVID-19. The creation of UFC Fight Island and the return of live sports can be attributed to a collaborative Government response which has been recognised as one of the best in the world and demonstrates Abu Dhabi’s readiness to welcome visitors​ in a safe and secure manner. Once commercial flights resume, Abu Dhabi is 100% ready for your visit!