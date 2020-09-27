Announcements
With Many Rescue Shelters Temporarily Closed Those Operating Are Crumbling Under Enormous Pressure
One of the few animal rescue shelters currently permitted to operate in the UAE is pleading for help.
This follows the temporary closure of a number of animal rescue shelters this weekend, the closure puts enormous pressure on the shelters which are still operating, who don’t have the resources to help the large number of stray animals in the UAE.
Facebook and Instagram pages of well-known rescue shelters have been moved to ‘private’ and the groups are reportedly in talks with government officials to get back up and running. However, until their case is resolved, the remaining shelters are struggling under mounting vet bills and the pressure of animals all over the UAE in need of aid.
Stray Dogs Centre say they are receiving calls to rescue from every emirate in the UAE
“We are it until the situation with groups is resolved.”
“We are in a critical situation and we cannot carry the burden alone”
The Stray Dogs Centre reports its vet bills are approximately AED160k and until a chunk of that is cleared, the group cannot continue to operate.
Facebook and Instagram accounts of popular shelters were moved to private over the weekend, the update reads, ‘We are currently on pause until further update.”
One rescue group explained that shelters have been shut until they get officially registered with a license or until further update.
“There are no other options because there are no other groups” If you want to help, you can find more information about the Stray Dogs Centre via this IG post
Here is a list of shelters currently operating: