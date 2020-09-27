With Many Rescue Shelters Temporarily Closed Those Operating Are Crumbling Under Enormous Pressure

One of the few animal rescue shelters currently permitted to operate in the UAE is pleading for help.

This follows the temporary closure of a number of animal rescue shelters this weekend, the closure puts enormous pressure on the shelters which are still operating, who don’t have the resources to help the large number of stray animals in the UAE.

Facebook and Instagram pages of well-known rescue shelters have been moved to ‘private’ and the groups are reportedly in talks with government officials to get back up and running. However, until their case is resolved, the remaining shelters are struggling under mounting vet bills and the pressure of animals all over the UAE in need of aid.

Stray Dogs Centre say they are receiving calls to rescue from every emirate in the UAE

“We are it until the situation with groups is resolved.”