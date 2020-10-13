The Ritz-Carlton DIFC’s Flair 5 Flushes ALL With It’s Brand New Nikkei-Inspired Menu

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is officially getting back Dubai’s FAVE urban jungle, Flair 5 for another epic season and the resto is back flexin’ with it’s all-new elevated Japanese-Peruvian inspired menu and theme.

Konnichiwa me INNN!!!

Spark up your love affair with botanical cocktails, herb-infused drinks and floral-inspired sharing menus, and immerse yourself in their splendid garden space once again!

Say goodbye to the summer monotony with Flair 5’s redefined new menu with fresh and exciting gastronomic experiences for the most discerning palates in the frosty financial district.

The menu’s Japanese-Peruvian inspired dishes include Salmon Acevichado, Mushroom Ceviche, Black Cod Miso Glaze, Striploin Saltado to name a few. In addition to sampling items from the Nikkei-inspired menu, guests can also indulge in a wide selection of herb-based bevvies with personalised, aromatic twists and combos.

Herb-infused drinks include Juniper based teas with passion fruit, mango or berries and sparkling tonic.

Aahhh that au natural life at it’s best.