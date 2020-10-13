Latest
The Ritz-Carlton DIFC’s Flair 5 Flushes ALL With It's Brand New Nikkei-Inspired Menu
The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is officially getting back Dubai’s FAVE urban jungle, Flair 5 for another epic season and the resto is back flexin’ with it’s all-new elevated Japanese-Peruvian inspired menu and theme.
Konnichiwa me INNN!!!
Spark up your love affair with botanical cocktails, herb-infused drinks and floral-inspired sharing menus, and immerse yourself in their splendid garden space once again!
Say goodbye to the summer monotony with Flair 5’s redefined new menu with fresh and exciting gastronomic experiences for the most discerning palates in the frosty financial district.
The menu’s Japanese-Peruvian inspired dishes include Salmon Acevichado, Mushroom Ceviche, Black Cod Miso Glaze, Striploin Saltado to name a few. In addition to sampling items from the Nikkei-inspired menu, guests can also indulge in a wide selection of herb-based bevvies with personalised, aromatic twists and combos.
Herb-infused drinks include Juniper based teas with passion fruit, mango or berries and sparkling tonic.
Aahhh that au natural life at it’s best.
This haven for Dubai’s professionals, foodies and socialites alike, is all set to deliver yet another grand season with its weekly line-up of themed events and cranked-up nightlife experiences
With Flair 5, your ‘Golden Age’ is right here, right now!
Prepare yourself for a treat for the senses when entering Flair 5 on Tuesdays.
Ease the workday worries away with a quick sip and some light bites to the feet tapping tunes of the 90s hits.
- When: Every Tuesday
- Time: 8pm to 1am
Go ‘Saxo Deep’ with Flair 5’s explosive Saxobeats while you fuel up on heavenly plant-based beverages
Flair 5 invites guests to escape to a hidden nook in DIFC and enjoy smooth tunes of a saxophone solo, setting the mood for an impeccable night.
- When: Every Thursday
- Time: 8pm until 1am
For those with a resting brunch face, the ‘Secret Garden Brunch at Flair 5’ is the ULTIMATE for any and every brunch-goer
As Flair 5 is re-opening its doors after the summer pause it brings back the Secret Garden Brunch. Guests are treated to a culinary orchestra of mouth-watering dishes and more from the tailored brunch menu.
- When: Every Friday
- Time: 1pm to 4:30pm
- Starting from 9 October 2020
Prices deets:
- AED299 per person including soft drinks
- AED399 per person including house beverages
- AED499 per person including Italian sparkling
- AED599 per person including French sparkling
More info right here!
For further inquiries or to make a reservation, call +971 4 372 2323 or email difcrestaurants@ritzcarlton.com.