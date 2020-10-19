Latest
Skip The Queues And Get A COVID-19 PCR Test Conducted From The Comfort Of Your Own Home!!
Everyday, Everything!
Other than this catchphrase that you won’t be forgetting anytime soon, you’ll also find RIZEK’s on-demand and convenient home services (that’ll leave you gasping out loud while you’re scrolling through their mobile app) hard to forget as well.
From maintenance and automotive to sanitisation/disinfection services, beauty and wellness, RIZEK even gives users the option to book COVID-19 PCR tests from the comfort of their own homes.
Rizek is available to download on App Store here OR Call/WhatsApp on +971585922906
That means… No queues, no need for driving up and down looking for parking, walking around in the heat OR splurging on cab fares!!!!
Plus, if you’re getting a COVID-19 test conducted for the entire fam (a group of 4 and above) then you’ll literally be paying the EXACT same price as SEHA which is AED250 per person
RIZEK also has an express service where users can get their results between 8-10 hours. Love that for our not-so-patient readers!
RIZEK’s PCR test results are certified and approved for travel purposes, both internationally and regionally😌
The rapidly-growing Abu Dhabi-based start-up has literally bagged the title of the ‘first company in the Middle East region to add at-home PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test services to its offerings’.
For this service, Rizek has partnered with top tier hospitals certified by Dubai Health Authority (DHA), and The Department of Health Abu Dhabi (DOH) to provide their users certified COVID-19 PCR tests.
All the deeetsss right here!
Get the service now!
