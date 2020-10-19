Skip The Queues And Get A COVID-19 PCR Test Conducted From The Comfort Of Your Own Home!!

Everyday, Everything!

Other than this catchphrase that you won’t be forgetting anytime soon, you’ll also find RIZEK’s on-demand and convenient home services (that’ll leave you gasping out loud while you’re scrolling through their mobile app) hard to forget as well.

From maintenance and automotive to sanitisation/disinfection services, beauty and wellness, RIZEK even gives users the option to book COVID-19 PCR tests from the comfort of their own homes.

Rizek is available to download on App Store here OR Call/WhatsApp on +971585922906

That means… No queues, no need for driving up and down looking for parking, walking around in the heat OR splurging on cab fares!!!!