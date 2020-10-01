Latest
There’s A Brill Deal On PRIVATE Hotel Pool Rooms Happening Right Now!
Helllloooooooo FABULOUS!
Hotel rooms with PRIVATE pools are few and far between, (and rarely affordable) but Arjaan by Rotana is offering up one of the best deals in the city. The Media City hotel is currently running some EXTREMELY tempting offers on private rooms complete with plunge pools, (you’ve definitely spotted these pics online!) along with room upgrades where you can book a premium room AND they’ll customise your stay depending on your requirements! Scroll for deets!
Here’s how Arjaan by Rotana is changing the way you stay in hotels
Three words: Private. Plunge. Pool.
Nab these Premium Rooms before they’re gone!
Have you even staycayed’ in Dubai if you haven’t enjoyed your own PRIVATE pool? Right now, there’s a 30% discount available on Premium Rooms at Arjaan by Rotana from Saturdays to Wednesdays during the month of October.
How much? AED999 after discount per suite
Live your very best life and upgrade to a Premium 2 Bedroom Apartment for an extra AED200
Premium rooms for friends, couples and family are perfect for a partayyyyy
We are in LOVE with the style of these rooms!
The Premium Room offer starts at AED2,900 per suite with various packages depending on your staycay needs! Whether it’s an entirely ROSE-MANTIC staycay for 2, (think candlelit dinner by the pool and heaps of cute extras) a family getaway complete with movie night extras, or the perfect place to host a private pool party with your besties; these Premium Suites are LIFE!
What are you waiting for? Book your luxe stay here now!
For booking or more information, please call 04 436 0000, WhatsApp +971 50 6365703 or email sales.arjaandmc@rotana.com
*Terms and conditions apply
