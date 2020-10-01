There’s A Brill Deal On PRIVATE Hotel Pool Rooms Happening Right Now!

Hotel rooms with PRIVATE pools are few and far between, (and rarely affordable) but Arjaan by Rotana is offering up one of the best deals in the city. The Media City hotel is currently running some EXTREMELY tempting offers on private rooms complete with plunge pools, (you’ve definitely spotted these pics online!) along with room upgrades where you can book a premium room AND they’ll customise your stay depending on your requirements! Scroll for deets!

Three words: Private. Plunge. Pool.

Nab these Premium Rooms before they’re gone!

Have you even staycayed’ in Dubai if you haven’t enjoyed your own PRIVATE pool? Right now, there’s a 30% discount available on Premium Rooms at Arjaan by Rotana from Saturdays to Wednesdays during the month of October.

How much? AED999 after discount per suite

Live your very best life and upgrade to a Premium 2 Bedroom Apartment for an extra AED200

Book it in ASAP here!