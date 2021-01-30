HE Saeed Mohammed Hareb Praised Dubai And Its Unsung Heroes For Keeping Beaches Pristine

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council (DSC) praised Dubai Municipality and its local heroes for keeping all beaches in the city in top-notch form.

In a recent Instagram post, His Excellency appeared to be going for a morning walk or jog, when he paused, decided to pull out his phone to show gratitude to the cleaners who work early hours to ensure that remaining trash is collected by the beach; and that the sand’s smooth texture is maintained.

There’s no denying it, Dubai does go above and beyond to keep the city clean

…and enjoyable for all!