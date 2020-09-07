Coronavirus
Saliva Testing Could Soon Be An Alternative To Nasal Swabbing
If saliva testing is a cost-effective and less uncomfortable alternative to nasal swabs… We’re all ears!
Researchers from the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) completed a study into the effectiveness of saliva as an alternative to the nasal swab for COVID-19 screening.
They took saliva and nasal swabs from 401 adults presenting for COVID-19, 50% of whom were asymptomatic. The findings showed that the saliva can be used for viral detection with 70% sensitivity and 95% specificity, proving to be just as effective as the nasal swab, according to Dubai Media Office.
If approved, it would widen the scope for COVID testing, simplify testing and reduce the risk for healthcare workers, as well as being a cost-efficient method of mass-testing.
Saliva testing could be as effective as nasal swabbing
#Dubai's @MBRUniversity research uncovers saliva testing as effective alternative to nasal swab in Covid-19 detection. The study is a first in the #UAE and the MENA region.https://t.co/ijleWH5gJU pic.twitter.com/Ej8fossLw2
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) September 6, 2020
People would collect their own samples, and therefore ease strain on healthcare professionals
“With everyone looking for easy alternatives to nasopharyngeal swab, our study shows how the adoption of saliva as specimen for COVID-19 testing can decrease the strain on healthcare resources. For the current nasopharyngeal swab, staff need to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) when taking the samples from the patients. With saliva the patients collect their own samples, therefore PPE resources can be freed up for use elsewhere.” Dr. Hanan AlSuwaidi, Co-Lead Investigator of the study and Assistant Professor of Family Medicine, College of Medicine, MBRU,
Listen To The Lovin Daily: The UAE Records A Huge Jump In Recoveries In Just 24 Hours
Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts / Anghami