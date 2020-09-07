Saliva Testing Could Soon Be An Alternative To Nasal Swabbing

If saliva testing is a cost-effective and less uncomfortable alternative to nasal swabs… We’re all ears!

Researchers from the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) completed a study into the effectiveness of saliva as an alternative to the nasal swab for COVID-19 screening.

They took saliva and nasal swabs from 401 adults presenting for COVID-19, 50% of whom were asymptomatic. The findings showed that the saliva can be used for viral detection with 70% sensitivity and 95% specificity, proving to be just as effective as the nasal swab, according to Dubai Media Office.

If approved, it would widen the scope for COVID testing, simplify testing and reduce the risk for healthcare workers, as well as being a cost-efficient method of mass-testing.

Saliva testing could be as effective as nasal swabbing